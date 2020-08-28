Talbot Creek wildfire to see air ignitions starting Friday

Photo: BCWS

BC Wildfire Service is planning aerial ignitions to help containment on the western flank of the Talbot Creek wildfire near Castlegar.

The 323-hectare blaze is reportedly "highly visible" from the Slocan Valley and surrounding communities as of Friday, with smoke moving from north to south. No structures are threatened.

Aerial ignitions will begin as soon as possible.

Currently, 98 firefighters, nine helicopters and 18 heavy equipment are on scene.

An area restriction is in place preventing access for anyone other than fire crews.

As the aerial campaign gets underway, increased smoke may be visible.

"These operations are being supported by ground crews and aviation resources as required and will bring the fire to workable terrain where existing natural features and crews can prevent it spreading further," reads a Friday update from BCWS.