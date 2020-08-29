Penticton man suing Cascades Casino over slip-and-fall

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Penticton man has filed a lawsuit agains Cascades Casino in Penticton, alleging he tripped while entering their premises and suffered lasting injuries.

Frank Wayne Rizzo alleges in the suit filed by his lawyer Aug. 27, 2020 in Penticton that on or about Feb. 28, 2020, he entered Cascades Casino and tripped over a buckled carpet at the entrance.

The suit alleges that shows negligence, that the casino failed "to take any care ... to ensure that the plaintiff would be reasonably safe in using the entrance of the casino."

As a result, the suit claims, Rizzo has suffered and continues to suffer "severe pain, wage loss, loss of earning capacity, diminished homemaking capacity, loss of amenities of life and remains unable to enjoy his normal recreational activities."

The suit does not name a dollar figure, but asks for general damages for pain and suffering, lost income and lost opportunity for income, for future cost of care, for loss of housekeeping capacity, among others.

After being served with the suit, the casino will have 21 days to respond.