159194
161816
Penticton  

Penticton man suing Cascades Casino over slip-and-fall

Slip-and-fall casino lawsuit

- | Story: 309221

A Penticton man has filed a lawsuit agains Cascades Casino in Penticton, alleging he tripped while entering their premises and suffered lasting injuries. 

Frank Wayne Rizzo alleges in the suit filed by his lawyer Aug. 27, 2020 in Penticton that on or about Feb. 28, 2020, he entered Cascades Casino and tripped over a buckled carpet at the entrance. 

The suit alleges that shows negligence, that the casino failed "to take any care ... to ensure that the plaintiff would be reasonably safe in using the entrance of the casino."

As a result, the suit claims, Rizzo has suffered and continues to suffer "severe pain, wage loss, loss of earning capacity, diminished homemaking capacity, loss of amenities of life and remains unable to enjoy his normal recreational activities."

The suit does not name a dollar figure, but asks for general damages for pain and suffering, lost income and lost opportunity for income, for future cost of care, for loss of housekeeping capacity, among others. 

After being served with the suit, the casino will have 21 days to respond. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

160148
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4152319
#118 725 Academy Way
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$464,888
more details




Send us your News Tips!


156106


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Tia
Tia Penticton SPCA >




Jennifer Lopez’s new Coach campaign is a family affair

Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez has tapped her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme and her mother Guadalupe for her latest Coach campaign. The...
TGIF Gifs- August 28, 2020
Galleries
Moving pics for this beautiful Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- August 28, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Ducks having a conversation
Must Watch
They seem to be talking very fast, I wonder what they’re...
Ellen Pompeo feared Grey’s Anatomy would be axed following Sandra Oh’s exit
Showbiz
Ellen Pompeo couldn't imagine Grey's Anatomy going...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160065
159505