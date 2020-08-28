Residents of Heritage Hills lay out a big thank you for crews that battled the Christie Mountain wildfire

Photo: Bonita Bordin

“We just wanted them to know that they've just touched us, our hearts and made us feel safe in the sense that somebody had our backs against extreme conditions.”

Residents of Heritage Hills set out Thursday night to lay out a big thank you sign to the firefighters and emergency crews that helped battle the blaze next to their community.

"There were five of us ladies and at 7:30 last night the idea came up and one of the ladies ran into town,” Bonita Bordin, one of the residents who helped set up the sign said. ”She stopped at the dollar store and bought up all of their white plastic tablecloths, a red tablecloth and barbecue skewers and we took them to the new park in Heritage Hills.”

The team of five set to work with flashlights and spent over an hour laying out the large note in the park.

“We were in the pitch black, hence the different sizes of letters, but it was loads of fun.”

Bordin and her group wanted to recognize the ‘intense dedication’ of the firefighters working throughout the neighbourhood. The community of Heritage Hills was evacuated for a week during the Christie Mountain wildfire.

“Some of the neighbours have cameras up on their homes and they could see people checking on the welfare of their homes,” she said. “We just salute them, they protected our neighbourhood and it wasn't an easy fire to deal with and we just wanted to give thanks.”

“It's small but with big heart.”

Residents of Heritage Hills were taken off of the evacuation notice on Thursday, as the fire has been changed to "being held" by BC Wildfire Service.

“Anybody who's gone through being evacuated knows the intense terrifying emotions that you have.”