Penticton buses soon to have safety doors for drivers

Photo: BC Transit

The South Okanagan-Similkameen transit system is adding full driver doors as barriers between passengers and drivers to its buses in the coming weeks, as part of a plan to protect the health and safety of the transit operators.

Retrofits on all conventional fleet buses in Penticton are currently underway. The door is a movable barrier placed to the right of the driver's seat near the fare box which includes a transparent piece of laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating and metal base.

The full driver door installations will be carried out over a roughly three day period, with the new doors replacing the current vinyl panels installed as protective barriers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Community and handyDART buses in both systems will continue to be equipped with vinyl panels.

In total province-wide, 633 BC Transit buses will be retrofitted with full driver doors across 34 transit systems in the province before the end of September.

All future new buses in the fleet will arrive with the door pre-installed.