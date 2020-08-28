159194
161903
Penticton  

Penticton buses soon to have safety doors for drivers

Driver safety on transit

- | Story: 309206

The South Okanagan-Similkameen transit system is adding full driver doors as barriers between passengers and drivers to its buses in the coming weeks, as part of a plan to protect the health and safety of the transit operators. 

Retrofits on all conventional fleet buses in Penticton are currently underway. The door is a movable barrier placed to the right of the driver's seat near the fare box which includes a transparent piece of laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating and metal base.

The full driver door installations will be carried out over a roughly three day period, with the new doors replacing the current vinyl panels installed as protective barriers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Community and handyDART buses in both systems will continue to be equipped with vinyl panels.  

In total province-wide, 633 BC Transit buses will be retrofitted with full driver doors across 34 transit systems in the province before the end of September. 

All future new buses in the fleet will arrive with the door pre-installed.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

160817
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4231321
#103-3155 Reimche Rd
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$499,500
more details
161814




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Tia
Tia Penticton SPCA >


157067


Bad days happen

Galleries
Fails to make your day better.
Bad days happen (2)
Galleries
Sam Smith goes public with new man
Showbiz
British soul star Sam Smith has embarked on a new relationship...
Girl gets head stuck in basket
Must Watch
Babies riding Roombas
Must Watch
Get ready folks, here comes the ultimate roomba rodeo show...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154694
161715