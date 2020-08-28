Floodplain Re-engagement Construction Stage will be underway Sept. 1 to build another feeding ground for salmon

Casey Richardson

More help for Okanagan fishies is underway.

Work on the Penticton channel will start on Sept.1, when the floodplain construction will be connected with the river as a new feeding ground, via a fish-friendly culvert.

The work will occur where West Benchill Road enters Highway 97. The culvert will be delivered and interruptions will occur to traffic flow.

From Sept. 8 to 18, the work will close down the west dike pathway by the Penticton channel, between the bridge at the golf course to the old KBR concrete abutments.

“We want the water to actually flow from the river into the floodplain,” Lee McFadyen, public relations coordinator for the Okanagan River Restoration Initiatives said.

The team started work earlier in the spring, digging a deep hole to start the floodplain. Now that it’s been established, the rest can be done.

“We couldn’t do the reconnection in the spring, now we have this window of opportunity before the salmon come up to spawn.”

The culvert will have gravel in the bottom to help the fish coming into the floodplain have another spot to spawn.

While the Penticton channel is known for its sockeye salmon river run, this particular project will be helping the chinook salmon.

"It's quite exciting because fish will be able to go in, eat, feed and go back out," McFadyen said. "Having this reengagement will be very good for turtles, salamanders, and a whole other bunch of creatures."

McFadyen mentioned that other areas are looking at this project for themselves, hoping to be able to do something similar after losing their salmon runs.