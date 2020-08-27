159851
160876
Penticton  

319 homes are no longer under evac alert near Christie Mountain wildfire

Final evac alerts lifted

- | Story: 309132

The final evacuation alerts for the properties nearest to the Christie Mountain wildfire have been lifted. 

As of Thursday afternoon, 319 properties in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood south of Penticton are free and clear from evacuation alerts, after previously being evacuated and let back in on Tuesday

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen said the State of Local Emergency issued Aug. 18 has now also been cancelled. 

Residents living in Heritage Hills are reminded to refer to their fire re-entry kit provided Tuesday for information about the following: Water and sanitary sewer, solid waste collection, landfill waste, roads and storm drainage.

The Christie Mountain wildfire is now "being held" according to BC Wildfire Service. Crews remain on site controlling the borders of the fire. 

161199
160198


