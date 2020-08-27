159851
Penticton  

Head of SOS Medical Foundation in Penticton moving on

Med foundation leader gone

After four years and $25 million raised, Carey Bornn is stepping down as the executive director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

Bornn joined the foundation at the kickoff of the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion project, which was completed in 2019 after more than $25 million was raised. 

During the past four years under his guidance the foundation has:

  • Set up a $2.4-million endowment funded by an estate gift
  • Added a permanent MRI and Spect-CT scanner at PRH
  • Raised over $600,000 in 2019 for South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver
  • Started the current campaign for a second CT at PRH
  • Through the generosity of the Summerland Health-Care Auxiliary, recently installed a new X-ray unit at the Summerland Health Centre.

“I have really enjoyed my time working with such wonderful people,” Bornn said. “Having success in what I do is important, but for me it’s always about enjoying relationships. Those who know me well, know that family is everything to me.  My three boys and nine grandkids give me so much joy in life.”

Bornn also pointed to what helps him achieve goals he set for work success.

“When I started fundraising in 1991 I began a habit of every year setting work goals.  Setting clear goals and plans sets the path for success.  I believe in an old quote by Theodore Roosevelt – ‘Believe you can and you’re halfway there.’”

On behalf of the board of directors for the SOS Medical Foundation, Peter Steele, chairman, gave his heartfelt thanks. 

"After completion of a large campaign, fundraising organizations often relax and take a breath. Not so under Carey’s leadership.  His desire to get onto the next task was immediately taken up by his staff who are just as enthused about supporting quality healthcare services in our region as Carey," Steele said.

"We cannot thank Carey enough for his contribution."

