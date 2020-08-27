159851
Penticton  

Shuttleworth and Vaseux creeks are dry: report to water board

Creeks dry in S. Okanagan

- | Story: 309103

While most of the Thompson Okanagan is experiencing normal drought conditions for this time of year, the Similkameen and Coldwater basins are markedly drier – and two creeks in the South Okanagan are dry.

In a report to the Okanagan Basin Water Board, policy and planning specialist Kellie Garcia notes the Similkameen basin is at Level 2 conditions, and the Coldwater River basin is "very dry" at Level 3.

The Thompson Okanagan Regional Drought Response Team met Aug. 5 and 19 to discuss water and fisheries conditions and concerns.

The OBWB meets Sept. 4 and is expected to hear a verbal update at that time.

Meanwhile, a new Thompson Okanagan Stream Watch tab has been added to the B.C. drought information website, which indicates localized areas of concern and allows staff to fine tune the way they manage drought within the region.

"Shuttleworth Creek and Vaseux Creek in the South Okanagan are currently the only watersheds defined in the tab, but others can be added at the advice of the regional drought team," says Garcia. "While the overall Okanagan region remains at a drought Level 1 and most stream flows in the valley are normal for this time of year, the lower reaches of Shuttleworth and Vaseux creeks are dry."

Vaseux Creek is an important steelhead and spring chinook spawning stream and also supports rainbow trout, Garcia notes. Shuttleworth Creek is used by rainbow trout.

"Fish enter the creeks in spring and early summer when the water is high, and as the lower reaches dry out, they either perish or return to the Okanagan River. Either way, they are unable to spawn," she says.

The province is communicating with water licensees on the creeks to make sure they are abiding by their licensed allocations and to investigate any opportunities for conservation.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

161199
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4230399
309-770 Rutland Rd N
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$349,900
more details
160148




Send us your News Tips!


160635


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Mac
Mac Penticton SPCA >


159344


A new way to put on sandals

Must Watch
Girl does backflip to put slides on her feet.  
Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy Dove
Showbiz
Katy Perry is a new mom. The pop star and her fiance, actor...
Kid doesn’t like when others eat his chips
Must Watch
That look you give someone when they steal a chip…
’80’s Photos Recreations
Galleries
Woman recreates old 80’s photos with things she had around...
’80’s Photos Recreations (2)
Galleries


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157344
160425