Shuttleworth and Vaseux creeks are dry: report to water board

Photo: OBWB

While most of the Thompson Okanagan is experiencing normal drought conditions for this time of year, the Similkameen and Coldwater basins are markedly drier – and two creeks in the South Okanagan are dry.

In a report to the Okanagan Basin Water Board, policy and planning specialist Kellie Garcia notes the Similkameen basin is at Level 2 conditions, and the Coldwater River basin is "very dry" at Level 3.

The Thompson Okanagan Regional Drought Response Team met Aug. 5 and 19 to discuss water and fisheries conditions and concerns.

The OBWB meets Sept. 4 and is expected to hear a verbal update at that time.

Meanwhile, a new Thompson Okanagan Stream Watch tab has been added to the B.C. drought information website, which indicates localized areas of concern and allows staff to fine tune the way they manage drought within the region.

"Shuttleworth Creek and Vaseux Creek in the South Okanagan are currently the only watersheds defined in the tab, but others can be added at the advice of the regional drought team," says Garcia. "While the overall Okanagan region remains at a drought Level 1 and most stream flows in the valley are normal for this time of year, the lower reaches of Shuttleworth and Vaseux creeks are dry."

Vaseux Creek is an important steelhead and spring chinook spawning stream and also supports rainbow trout, Garcia notes. Shuttleworth Creek is used by rainbow trout.

"Fish enter the creeks in spring and early summer when the water is high, and as the lower reaches dry out, they either perish or return to the Okanagan River. Either way, they are unable to spawn," she says.

The province is communicating with water licensees on the creeks to make sure they are abiding by their licensed allocations and to investigate any opportunities for conservation.