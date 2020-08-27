159851
Penticton  

Tickleberry's ice cream shop adding new location at old Starbucks spot in downtown Penticton

Tickleberry's downtown

You can't get your Starbucks fix in downtown Penticton anymore, but soon, you'll have another option to satisfy your sweet tooth. 

Famed South Okanagan ice cream company Tickleberry's has signed a long-term lease for the old Starbucks location at Main and Front Streets, realtor Peter Byrnes confirmed, saying they may open in the fall.

"I think it's a great fit," Byrnes said, who used to own the building himself. "I really feel that they get the corner, they get the building. It's a really great fit for the neighbourhood and for downtown." 

He added that the grassy area out front is an a perfect complement. 

"It will just be really good for the downtown core." 

