Okanagan Valley libraries have been running a Friday Night virtual film club

Photo: Pixabay

Movie lovers have a new film club to join up in the Okanagan, and all you need is your library card.

Summerland, Naramata and Kaleden Libraries have been running a joint film club to connect virtually with members. It runs on one Friday night every month, with this upcoming one being the third movie.

“When we were in lockdown we were brainstorming about a lot of ways to connect with the community, and one of staff members, she’s a movie buff and it was her dream to do a film club,” Caroline Mckay, community librarian of the Summerland branch.

“We’re encouraging everyone to get a library card, and that gets them access to a database called Kanopy ...That's a fairly new digital database through the library.”

The library has shown "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" and "Bottle Shock" so far, and this Friday's film is "Brooklyn."

“It’s an hour on a Friday night of film discussion and comments and it’s a lot of fun. People are joining up and down the Valley,” Mckay said.

So far the club has seen around 7-10 people join in, but they've got space for many more.

“They can watch the movie any time prior to Friday night at 7:30, but it’s kind of fun to watch it fresh and then join the discussion.”

The virtual meeting will be run through Zoom, and participants will need a computer, smartphone or tablet plus internet connection to participate.

The Friday Night Film Club plans to keep hosting movie nights as long as they can.

“Film clubs are picking up steam and becoming more popular, so while we have this database available to us, we will absolutely continue to run it.”

More information on the club and the upcoming movie this month can be found on their Facebook page.