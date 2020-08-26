159194
Penticton  

BC Wildfire reporting new wildfire northwest of Summerland

New wildfire sparked

BC Wildfire is reporting a new wildfire sparked Wednesday northwest of Summerland. 

The approximate location is Darke Creek. Castanet reader Calum sent in a photo of a helicopter landing near the communities of Faulder and Meadow Valley Wednesday afternoon, presumably scouting the area near the fire where he snapped the photo.

The fire is currently estimated at 0.1 hectares, and the suspected cause is human, according to the BCWS website.

Castanet will update as more information is available.

