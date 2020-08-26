Penticton pro-athlete planning to do Ironman this weekend unofficially after event cancellation

Photo: Jen Annett Jen Annett in a third place win in Germany in 2019. She will be unofficially tackling the Penticton Ironman this weekend.

The return of Ironman to Penticton this year was cancelled due to COVID-19, but at least one local pro athlete has decided she is going to tackle the race anyway.

Jen Annett has been racing in Ironman competitions professionally for years, and was looking forward to once again experiencing the unique Penticton race this coming weekend in the event that would have drawn thousands to the city.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 had other plans.

"It's been a disappointment, for lack of a better term, not to mention that as a pro athlete the entire season has been a total wash," Annett said.

She and a few others involved in the sport decided doing the race anyway, unofficially, might be an inspirational, motivational move.

"I know a lot of people are struggling with motivation, and times are tough for everybody. We thought it would just be something fun to do, a way to show that we're still supporting this, trying to maintain some sort of normalcy in this sport and in this time."

On Sunday Aug. 30, Annett will head to Skaha Lake to start her own Ironman, consisting of a 3.86-kilometre swim, a 180.25-kilometre bicycle ride and a 42.2-kilometre run all in sequence.

Her husband will be paddling alongside her during the swim, driving alongside her during the bike and biking alongside her during her run.

"I know a lot of people look up to us [pro-athletes], and I hope that in a way this will motivate people to hope that things will return to normal, and put the shoutout that we are still training, we are still a part of this, this is still happening," Annett said.

She has modified part of the route, avoiding Eastside Road which is typically part of the running portion, in favour of a double loop through the city.

Watch for her along Okanagan lake, up Vancouver Hill along the KVR before turning around, down the Channel to approximately the Nissan dealership then back to Rotary Park in the mid-afternoon, the classic finish line for the race.

"We thought it might be kind of fun to stay in town where there's going to be more people around," Annett said.

Annett is the only professional athlete tackling the route this weekend to her knowledge, but other would-be Ironman participants will be taking part as well. She knows of two local training camps with athletes joining, and others splitting up the distances and events and completing them over the course of the weekend rather than in one go.

For Annett personally, this has been a difficult year to find the motivation to keep training with nothing to train for, and the idea of an unofficial race made her happy.

"This is something I'm finally excited about."

Annett is aiming to cross her personal finish line at Rotary Park in the late afternoon Sunday.

Ironman is still planning to return to Penticton in summer 2021.