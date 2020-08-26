161795
Penticton  

An Okanagan prolific offender is suing the province for an alleged assault behind bars

Inmate suing BC for $35K

An Okanagan prolific offender currently incarcerated is suing the Province of British Columbia for $35,000. 

Robert Lee Tessier, born in 1976 and known to frequent the Okanagan Valley, has a lengthy rap sheet stretching back more than a decade.

Charges over the years have included possession with intent to traffic, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, robbery, dangerous driving and more. He has been in and out of prison for years. 

Currently behind bars at the South Okanagan Correctional Centre, Tessier filed a lawsuit through the Penticton court registry Monday regarding an alleged assault behind bars in June 2019. 

"Two inmates attacked me [while] I was sleeping in my cell," Tessier wrote in his notice of claim, without providing further details. 

He is asking for $10,000 for "pain and suffering" and $25,000 for "mental instability" for a total of $35,000.

He alleges the attack took place on "June 17 or 18" 2019. 

