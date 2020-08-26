161795
Penticton  

Palmer Lake fire south of border near Osoyoos now 57 per cent contained

Osoyoos continues to keep a close eye on the Palmer Lake wildfire across the border, which now sits at 57 per cent contained. 

Tuesday night a cold front blew over the fire area bringing gusty winds that put fire lines to the test. But all contingency lines held strong and the fire hasn’t exhibited any major growth, maintaining a size of 17,735 acres. 

The focus will shift from suppression to improving existing contingency lines and mopping up hot spots. Firefighters will also work to secure a no-heat radius of 300 feet around structures in the fire area. No future burn-out operations are anticipated if conditions remain the same. 

The fire started on August 18 and crews are expecting to contain the fire by Friday. 606 personnel are currently on scene.

High winds started extreme fire behaviour and accelerated the growth of the fire, leaving many homes to be threatened and Level 3 evacuation orders were issued.

The area impacted by the fire is still being assessed for the number of structures lost or a breakdown of houses versus outbuildings. 

Currently, teams are working to hold the fire at its current size. The crew expects that the isolated interior heat will continue to smoke, continuing smoulder for many days. Winds may blow ash and dust into the air and impact surrounding communities. 

While the potential for movement is currently low, winds can push fire over lines with significant changes.

The Town of Osoyoos Emergency Operations Centre is continuing to monitor the wildfire situation closely to ensure response to emerging issues. This includes conference calls and updates from BC Emergency Management, BC Wildfire Service, Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

