Crews at Christie Mountain wildfire beginning hand ignition work to clean up potential fuel spots

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Crews at Christie Mountain using hand ignition to their advantage.

Crews at the Christie Mountain wildfire, now classified as "held," are starting hand ignition work Wednesday to clean up spots with potential fuel.

"This strategy of burning small pockets of fuel is used to consume unwanted fuels between the line and the fire perimeter," reads a Tweet from the BC Wildfire Service.

The actions will reduce fire behaviour, aiding in efforts to put it out entirely.

Hand ignitions are also being used to guide the fire to more accessible ground for crews to solidify control.

The Christie Mountain fire is still listed at 2,035 hectares, though is now enough under control to have allowed an evacuation order on 319 properties in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood south of Penticton to be lifted.

Those properties remain under evacuation alert.