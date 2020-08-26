161795
161728
Penticton  

Crews at Christie Mountain wildfire beginning hand ignition work to clean up potential fuel spots

Hand ignitions to burn fuel

- | Story: 308995

Crews at the Christie Mountain wildfire, now classified as "held," are starting hand ignition work Wednesday to clean up spots with potential fuel. 

"This strategy of burning small pockets of fuel is used to consume unwanted fuels between the line and the fire perimeter," reads a Tweet from the BC Wildfire Service. 

The actions will reduce fire behaviour, aiding in efforts to put it out entirely. 

Hand ignitions are also being used to guide the fire to more accessible ground for crews to solidify control. 

The Christie Mountain fire is still listed at 2,035 hectares, though is now enough under control to have allowed an evacuation order on 319 properties in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood south of Penticton to be lifted

Those properties remain under evacuation alert. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

159586
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4244373
9108 Northcott Drive
5 bedrooms 2 baths
$575,000
more details
161199




Send us your News Tips!


161312


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Mac
Mac Penticton SPCA >




Weird Wednesday- August 26, 2020

Galleries
The weirdest gallery of the week!
Weird Wednesday- August 26, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Steve Carell’s final The Office scenes were ’emotional torture’
Showbiz
Steve Carell's farewell to U.S. sitcom The Office was...
Sweet pup hops down stairs
Must Watch
So cute!
Man balances while holding his two kids
Must Watch
AND a drink in hand. Impressive.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158910
160425