The District of Summerland has voted to keep all their council meetings in person until the end of December after ongoing frustrations with using Zoom

“That means, we’re not here, we’re at home? I don’t like that.”

The District of Summerland has voted in favour of continuing council meetings in person with online public participation through to December 2020 with both the afternoon and evening sessions on Monday.

While it was proposed for public hearings and the regular evening meetings of council to be done electronically using the Zoom platform with online public participation through to December 2020, many of the council members expressed their frustration with using the online video.

“I would rather be here than at home,” Coun. Richard Barkwill said, adding that Zoom was not working well enough.

Karen Needham, the director of corporate services for Summerland, brought up the main reason for the continued use of Zoom was to save money, since using the videographer for both sessions would add another $400 to the bill. Currently the videographer costs council $350 for four hours, but the entire day costs $750.

“It is simply to save the cost of the video recording,” Needham said.

But Barkwill stated the price is worth it to keep council meeting working smoothly, adding “I’m willing to pay a bit more to keep this democratic process going.”

Many councillors added that their current technology for hosting online and live meetings is not up to date.

“I agree with upgrading our technology because this has been going on forever and we need to invest in that area, but the Zoom meeting at home type of concept to me was way too distracting,” Coun. Van Alphen said.

The motion was passed unanimously once the amendment was added, keeping council in chambers for September to December 2020 and continuing to work on technology upgrades.