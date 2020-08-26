Penticton school district lay out 'Education Restart Plan'

Photo: Contributed

Penticton and Summerland's school district has unveiled it's back-to-school plan ahead of the looming first day back at school Sept 10.

In an email sent to families, district superintendent Todd Manuel said the Ministry of Education has approved their restart plan, with health protocols "created with guidance from the Provincial Health Officer, B.C. Center for Disease Control and WorkSafeBC."

The plan for elementary and middle schools involves "cohorts" of students and staff who will primarily interact with only each other for however long it is determined these measures be in place, whether that is a semester or a whole year.

Those cohorts of no more than 60 will restart in phases, some on Sept. 10 and some on Sept. 11.

"Within a learning group, minimized physical contact is required, but physical distancing does not need to be maintained at all times. Those outside of the learning group must practice physical distancing when interacting with the learning group," reads the plan.

Elementary and middle school cohorts will have assigned time and play area spaces for lunches, which could require staggering times depending on the size of the school. All common areas, bathrooms, and playground spaces will be assigned schedules and routines.

The district has purchased two reusable masks for every staff member and middle and secondary student, and more details will follow in the days leading up to the restart as to how and when they will be required to be used. The letter makes no mention of masks purchased for elementary students.

Secondary students will have an "A" and "B" block of their days, with B providing students options to explore an elective class in "blended cohorts" at 50 per cent capacity to allow social distancing.

Parents are asked to do health checks before school and not send their child if they are ill or if someone in the household has travelled outside Canada in 14 days or been in confirmed contact with someone with COVID-19.

"Online learning and homeschooling options are available; however, may affect future options to re-enrol as an in-class student at the student’s regular school at a later date," the plan states.

"At any point, if a student leaves their catchment or school of choice, they must re-register to attend the following year during the usual registration time set-up by the District. We understand the unprecedented situation due to impacts of COVID-19 and the request from parents for flexibility in this regard, however, our District aims to maintain procedures to ensure equity for all students."

School administrators will be communicating site-specific information to parents, guardians and students in the coming days.

Read the full School District 67 restart plan here.