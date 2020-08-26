161795
Penticton  

Business development service in Penticton helps local business with 1.7 million in loans

1.7 million given in loans

Local businesses throughout the Okanagan-SImilkameen areas were awarded over $1.7 million through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund from the Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen.

The program focuses on helping organizations get back on their feet after COVID-19’s significant economic effects. Hoping to improve the business's success by mitigating financial pressures, continuing payroll for employees and supporting projects to move forward the recovery process.

“Throughout the pandemic, our staff have had an incredible, busy time evaluating and approving applications,” said Charles Cornell, general manager in a press release. “It is so rewarding to be able to support so many local businesses.”

The loans given to businesses are up to $40,000, including no interest and no payments until December, 2022. They are required to be repaid in full by Dec. 31, 2025. But if the loan is repaid by the end of 2022 up to $10,000 will be forgiven.

“The businesses represent all sectors of industry, half are owned by women, as well as several owned by youth & entrepreneurs with disabilities,” Cornell said. “In our region, the RRRF program is supporting businesses that collectively employ more than 204 people.”

Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen still has applications open for available funds for a few more business owners in the region who are struggling due to the pandemic. More information and how to apply online is available on their website.

