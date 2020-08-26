Heritage Hills residents happy to be home after Christie Mountain fire

Casey Richardson

Residents under evacuation order breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday after the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced they could begin heading home.

“[It’s] great news,” said resident Paul Kreeft after being able to return. He was surprised to see how good of shape the neighbourhood is in.

“The fire department did a terrific job saving all these homes.”

Residents commended the firefighters, RCMP and the other teams involved on their work with the fire.

BC Wildfire Service continues to work on the fire and reminds the public that the area remains active. A very small amount of smoke can be seen coming off of Christie Mountain.

“We were expecting at the very least some smoke smell,” Lance Duncan said, adding he also noticed very little difference in the neighbourhood upon coming home.

Duncan was keeping a close eye on his home by using his security cameras, and was able to see the regular checkups by authorities.

“This neighbourhood was patrolled to ensure that things were safe and we appreciate that.”

While one home was lost during the fire, damage to other homes was minimal.

“You can say “Yeah if it burns, I have insurance,’ but you lose all your momentos...what you have in the home,” Kreeft said. “We’re very very lucky, thanks to the firemen.”

The RDOS allowed everyone to return by Tuesday evening, lifting the entire evacuation order for all 319 properties in Heritage Hills. Water restrictions for the area are still inplace and residents are encouraged to contact Lakeshore Water Work Ltd. with any questions.

“We’re just happy to be back home,” Duncan said.