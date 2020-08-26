159194
160876
Penticton  

Heritage Hills residents happy to be home after Christie Mountain fire

Relieved evacuees return

- | Story: 308936

Casey Richardson

Residents under evacuation order breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday after the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced they could begin heading home.

“[It’s] great news,” said resident Paul Kreeft after being able to return. He was surprised to see how good of shape the neighbourhood is in.

“The fire department did a terrific job saving all these homes.” 

Residents commended the firefighters, RCMP and the other teams involved on their work with the fire.

BC Wildfire Service continues to work on the fire and reminds the public that the area remains active. A very small amount of smoke can be seen coming off of Christie Mountain.

“We were expecting at the very least some smoke smell,” Lance Duncan said, adding he also noticed very little difference in the neighbourhood upon coming home. 

Duncan was keeping a close eye on his home by using his security cameras, and was able to see the regular checkups by authorities.

“This neighbourhood was patrolled to ensure that things were safe and we appreciate that.” 

While one home was lost during the fire, damage to other homes was minimal.

“You can say “Yeah if it burns, I have insurance,’ but you lose all your momentos...what you have in the home,” Kreeft said. “We’re very very lucky, thanks to the firemen.”

The RDOS allowed everyone to return by Tuesday evening, lifting the entire evacuation order for all 319 properties in Heritage Hills. Water restrictions for the area are still inplace and residents are encouraged to contact Lakeshore Water Work Ltd. with any questions.

“We’re just happy to be back home,” Duncan said.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

160148
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4244227
4197 Gallaghers Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$890,000
more details
160552




Send us your News Tips!


158628


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Mac
Mac Penticton SPCA >




Man balances while holding his two kids

Must Watch
AND a drink in hand. Impressive.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Wednesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Halle Berry to represent herself in divorce proceedings
Showbiz
Halle Berry is planning to face off against top lawyer Laura...
Tattuesday- Covid tattoos
Uncategorized
Check out these 2020 pandemic tattoos.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157070
159505