Summerland opens it’s licensed Hockey Canada Skills Academy program for the 2020/2021 Academic year

Photo: UNISES

A school in Summerland is pushing for a focus on sports and academics with their Hockey Canada program.

UNISUS School has partnered up with Okanagan Hockey Group to offer players training in both scholarly focus and athletic training.

The program runs for ages U10 - U18, pushing for players to follow a skill enhancement program that will be individual improvement based.

Staff are offering sport-specific mental health discipline training, mindset and success path planning, athlete-specific nutritional education and meal plans designed for elite training and

cross-training opportunities to keep the kids innovative and motivated in their sport.

Professional Okanagan Hockey coaches will be leading the on-ice training, along with head instructor Jason Wild.

Opportunities for financial support programs and athletic scholarships are still available.

More information on the program can be found on UNISES’s website or by emailing them at [email protected]