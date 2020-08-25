159194
The Nature Trust’s Conservation youth crews are continuing to look after critical conservation land

Youth helping conservation

“This year it’s just the Field Operations Technician, Alex, and myself. It’s been a bit of a challenge to learn all of the new protocols relating to the pandemic, but we’re still able to get out there and do our usual crew jobs in the field,” said Okanagan crew member Duncan MacNaughton.

Smaller crews are working hard through the summer to make sure conservation efforts are still helping habitat restoration.

The Nature Trust of BC brings on young people each summer to work on conservation projects and learn valuable skills like first aid and how to use power tools. 

“There is a lot more emphasis on invasive plant inventory than my previous experience,” said crew leader Alex Thomson in a press release. “Collector is a fun tool to use to help inventory and locate invasive plants.” 

Crews will carry out on-the-ground work, attend workshops from specialists in the field with focus on topics such as bird counts, and forest and wetland ecology. The conservation organization has been running since 1971, protecting more than 175,000 acres with their partners.

Most of the tasks given to the workers are physically demanding, but MacNaughton said the heat is what makes it difficult for him.

“The Okanagan the last few weeks has been hovering close to 40 degrees Celsius. Anything in that temperature is a struggle!”

The organization is happy to see their young workers with future plans that include conservation and continue to have an interest in their local surroundings.

