Penticton  

Man steals two Canucks jerseys from the BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame broken into

Crime Stoppers of the South Okanagan and Similkameen have shared photos of a man stealing two Vancouver Canucks jerseys from the BC Hockey Hall of Fame.

A man entered the Penticton facility on August 14 at 12:24 p.m. then allegedly broke into two cabinets before stealing two autographed jerseys. (Daniel and Henrik Sedin)

The man is then seen leaving the BC Hockey Hall of Fame with the two jerseys in a 1995-2001 green Ford Explorer. 

Can you help identify this misguided Canucks fan? Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

