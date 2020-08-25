Okanagan Vinyl festival cancelled for 2020

Photo: Contributed

Another festival won’t be running this year due to ongoing COVID-19 safety measures.

CFUZ, Peach City Radio, has announced that their Okanagan Vinyl Fest is cancelled. The event was supposed to be on Sept. 20, 2020, but because of public gathering restrictions, the indoor fundraising event would not be possible.

The ninth annual festival usually is one the biggest fundraisers for the radio station, bringing in over 300 collectors every year and unique sellers.

CFUZ added the loss of fundraising revenue will be hard on the nonprofit society, which helps operate the 100 per cent volunteer run radio station.

The committee would like to encourage listeners to help support CFUZ if they can and visit the station’s website for more information. cfuz.ca.

Next year’s Okanagan Vinyl Fest is set for Sept. 26, 2021.