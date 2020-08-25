Summerland planning the future of downtown

Photo: Monique Tamminga

Summerland council is focusing on downtown vibrancy through the creation of a Downtown Neighbourhood Plan, which will try to provide a long-term vision for the development of the neighbourhood.

Using a task force of local stakeholders and interested residents, council hopes to see the community bring forward discussions on the future enhancement of downtown.

“As our community evolves and as the form and character of downtown begins to change with new investment, it is important to review existing policies as they relate to downtown and identify areas to focus on to move the downtown neighbourhood forward,” Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer said in a press release.

“A focus on the sustainable use of existing infrastructure and an increased desire for downtown residential living require informed and updated policy responses from the district through the planning process,” he added.

Members on the Downtown Plan Task Force will include representatives from downtown business owners, residents of Summerland, Chamber of Commerce, youth and other groups as directed by council.

“Council has identified the Downtown area as a key part of our strategic priorities and it is exciting to see the planning process begin,” Toni Boot, the Mayor of Summerland said in a press release. “We encourage those interested in playing a role to put their names forward to be part of the task force that will lead the process over the coming year.”

The district invited those that are interested in being part of the task force to send an application to [email protected]