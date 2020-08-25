Man accused of home invasion robbery, shooting granted bail

Photo: Colin Dacre A Penticton RCMP officer at the site of a standoff Oct. 2 on Maple Street

The man allegedly behind a Penticton armed robbery back in October was granted bail on Tuesday morning.

Josef Pavlik, 38, appeared via video link from the Okanagan Correctional Centre for a decision after a bail hearing that ended with him placed under house arrest at the residence of his mother.

Pavlik is charged with was break and enter, armed robbery, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

His previous attempts at bail were denied, but Judge Michelle Daneliuk released him under an electronic monitoring program that will keep him under house arrest at his mom's house in Summerland. Pavlik has been in custody for 329 days since his arrest last year.

Daneliuk's bail decision is covered under a routine publication ban.

Pavlik will return to court on September 14.