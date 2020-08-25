159194
161903
Penticton  

Man accused of home invasion robbery, shooting granted bail

Alleged ringleader gets bail

- | Story: 308872

The man allegedly behind a Penticton armed robbery back in October was granted bail on Tuesday morning.

Pavlik is charged with was break and enter, armed robbery, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

His previous attempts at bail were denied, but Judge Michelle Daneliuk released him under an electronic monitoring program that will keep him under house arrest at his mom's house in Summerland. Pavlik has been in custody for 329 days since his arrest last year.

Daneliuk's bail decision is covered under a routine publication ban.

Pavlik will return to court on September 14.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

160960
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4235637
424 Conklin Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$587,000
more details
160817




Send us your News Tips!


161313


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Tia
Tia Penticton SPCA >


158284


Birb has something very important to say!

Must Watch
So Organized
Galleries
This gallery is so satisfying!
So Organized (2)
Galleries
Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo admits watching herself age onscreen is ‘not so fun’
Showbiz
Ellen Pompeo isn't a fan of watching herself age onscreen as...
Sheep yelling like humans
Must Watch
Screaming sheep.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158910
161715