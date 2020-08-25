Evacuation order fully lifted in Heritage Hills

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has now lifted all remaining evacuation orders in Heritage Hills.

The RDOS initially held the order in place for 75 properties Tuesday, but residents of Christie Mountain Lane and Big Horn Trail can also now return home, the regional district said Tuesday evening.

All 319 properties in Heritage Hills previously under evacuation order remain under evacuation alert.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.

While many Heritage Hills residents are returning to their homes Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service is reminding the public the Christie Mountain wildfire remains an active worksite.

“The BC Wildfire Service would like to thank the residents of Penticton and surrounding communities for their continued patience and support in our ongoing response efforts,” the BCWS said on Twitter.

The service also thanked the public for continuing to keep Skaha Lake clear to allow firefighter aircraft to draw water.

An area restriction for the backcountry surrounding the fire remains in place until further notice.

A staged re-entry of Heritage Hills took place Tuesday for 277 properties. Another 75 homes on Christie Mountain Lane and Big Horn Trail remain under order. Details on the RDOS re-entry plan can be found here.

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews and its "entire team on the operations side continue to make great effort and great progress in working towards containment.”

The Christie Mountain Wildfire remains a rank one fire, currently standing at 2,035 hectares and has seen minimal growth.

Little has changed on the fire since earlier today, 217 firefighters remain on site.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.

Most of the residents who were evacuated due to the Christie Mountain wildfire south of Penticton will be heading home today.

On Tuesday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced "the majority" of the 319 homes in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood that were evacuated last week have been taken off evacuation order, and residents can now return home.

Seventy-four homes near the top of the Heritage Hills neighbourhood will remain under an evacuation order, due to geotechnical work being completed, to ensure the slope is stable.

The RDOS says they hope the residents of the remaining 74 homes will be able to go home within the next 24 hours. Details of what homes remain under an evacuation order can be found on the RDOS website.

Additionally, 116 homes in the Upper Carmi area have been taken off evacuation alert.

The Christie Mountain wildfire has seen minimal activity in recent days, and the BC Wildfire Service says there is no immediate threat to any homes in the area.

Cooler temperatures in the region have helped with suppression of the blaze, which is currently estimated at 2,350 hectares in size.

UPDATE 9:55 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says activity at the Christie Mountain wildfire remains “minimal.”

Two-hundred-and-seventeen provincial firefighters are assigned to the blaze supported by 12 helicopters and four water tenders. They will focus on strengthening control lines on the southwest flank, BCWS said Tuesday morning.

Seventeen firefighters stayed on site overnight. The fire is still 2,350 hectares in size.

The evacuation order for 319 homes in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood remains in place while geotechnical engineers examine slope stability concerns in the mountainside neighbourhood. Burned danger trees and damaged power lines also need to be assessed. It is expected the order will be lifted sometime this week.

The City of Penticton lifted its evacuation alerts Monday, but Upper Carmi residents under RDOS jurisdiction are still on alert.

The RDOS will be hosting a news conference Tuesday at noon that will be live streamed on Castanet.

ORIGINAL 6:30 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service reports continued good progress on the Christie Mountain fire between Penticton and Okanagan Falls.

The service tweeted Monday night that "firefighters continue to successfully conduct direct attack on the fire and have made great progress with the eight pieces of heavy equipment on contingency lines."

Ground personnel were supported by 15 helicopters Monday, which helped by dropping buckets of water at bladder sites for firefighters to use in their response.

Fire activity Monday was minimal – mostly a smouldering ground fire at a slow rate of spread.

A total of 192 firefighters were working on the fire Monday.