BC Wildfire Service reports minimal fire activity at Christie Mountain

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service reports continued good progress on the Christie Mountain fire between Penticton and Okanagan Falls.

The service tweeted Monday night that "firefighters continue to successfully conduct direct attack on the fire and have made great progress with the eight pieces of heavy equipment on contingency lines."

Ground personnel were supported by 15 helicopters Monday, which helped by dropping buckets of water at bladder sites for firefighters to use in their response.

Fire activity Monday was minimal – mostly a smouldering ground fire at a slow rate of spread.

A total of 192 firefighters were working on the fire Monday.