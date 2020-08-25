159194
Penticton  

Collision forced closure of Highway near Keremeos Monday night

Highway 3A reopens

UPDATE: 6:15 a.m.

DriveBC reports that the crash scene on Highway 3A was cleared about 10:15 p.m.

UPDATE: 9:25 p.m.

It appears as if Highway 3A east of Keremeos could be closed for the better part of the evening.

The latest information from DriveBC states, while an assessment of the scene continues, an update is not expected until 11 p.m.

No detour is indicated, however, motorists may wish to use Highway 3 instead.

ORIGINAL

Details are sparse, however, Castanet has learned Highway 3A closed in both directions.

According to information from DriveBC, the collision occurred south of Stagecoach Road at Pearce Road, about 12 kilometres east of Keremeos.

The crash happened sometime before 8:30 p.m.

There's no indication the severity of the incident or how long the road may be closed.

