Photo: Google Street View

Details are sparse, however, Castanet has learned Highway 3A closed in both directions.

According to information from DriveBC, the collision occurred south of Stagecoach Road at Pearce Road, about 12 kilometres east of Keremeos.

The crash happened sometime before 8:30 p.m.

There's no indication the severity of the incident or how long the road may be closed.

Send pictures, video to [email protected]