Penticton  

MP Richard Cannings sets out on 400 km bike ride through South Okanagan-West Kootenays

Cannings rides the riding

South Okanagan – West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings has embarked on his fifth annual "Ride the Riding" event, setting out on a more than 400-kilometre bike ride. 

Cannings started Monday morning in Naramata, with stops planned in Penticton, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Big White, Beaverdell, Rock Creek, Midway, Greenwood, Grand Forks, Christina Lake, Rossland, Trail, Fruitvale, Castlegar, Nakusp, Silverton, Slocan and Winlaw.

“We live in the most beautiful part of Canada and each year when I peddle through it, I am continually inspired to work hard to protect our natural environment and support the amazing people who call it home,” said Cannings.

“Especially this year - online meetings don’t allow me to hear the concerns of those not “zoomed in”. We’re taking every precaution to keep folks safe while still showing up to listen to those that want to be heard.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it challenging for all of us to get together to discuss important issues, while we are at a critical time in pandemic planning. Discussions about a fair economy, consequential changes to our social support systems, and efforts to tackle climate change are crucial.”

Cannings has extended the invitation to constituents to join him for a stretch of the ride or to meet him on his breaks.

A full itinerary of where Cannings will be can be found here.

