Residents near Christie Mountain wildfire thank helicopter firefighters through spraypaint on their lawn

A family near the Christie Mountain wildfire is hoping aerial crews fighting the blaze saw their message of gratitude, spray-painted on their lawn.

“We’d been sitting for two days watching the fire grow, and we had three of the big helicopters and three or four of the bucket helicopters flying right over the house,” Cheri Peters said, who lives on Smythe Drive right below the fire guard.

Her daughter Rachel wanted to let the fire crews know how much they appreciated the work being done.

“She said ‘I gotta do something,’ we wave at them every time but we never know if they see it.”

Rachel went outside and spray-painted directly onto the lawn, “THANK YOU” in bright fluorescent orange.

They hope some of the aerial crews may have spotted their message while they worked tirelessly to protect the area.

