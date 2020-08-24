Interior Health operations return to normal in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Normal operations are set to resume at Interior Health facilities in Penticton, including Penticton Regional Hospital, as Christie Mountain wildfire evacuation alerts are lifted.

Special precautions were implemented last week when the wildfire had jumped to 2,000 hectares in size, and was posing a significant threat to homes and buildings in the south-east part of the city.

These precautions included:

Nearby hospitals throughout the region underwent significant efforts to reduce their capacity to ensure in-patients could be absorbed from Penticton Regional Hospital (PRH) if needed.

Intensive care unit (ICU) patients from PRH were transferred to Kelowna General Hospital to ensure their care seamlessly continued.

Alternate locations were identified for 513 people living in IH and private long-term care homes in the event they were required to evacuate.

An IH public information service was established to keep families and loved ones informed of transfers.

IH proactively connected with mental health and substance use and Home Health and dialysis clients living within the evacuation alert zone to provide support for relocation.

Surgical procedures requiring overnight stay were rescheduled and replaced with day procedures to reduce hospital capacity.

Clients from Braemore Lodge were relocated from within the evacuation zone and will return to Penticton in the coming days.

“Evacuations and alerts are stressful for everyone impacted by wildfires and this year, COVID-19 makes our planning even more complex and challenging to navigate,” says IH president and chief executive officer Susan Brown.

“Thank you to everyone in the community for coming together to support one another and to all of our incredible staff and physicians who put precautionary measures in place to ensure we were prepared for the worst.”

IH would also like to remind residents who were under evacuation order or evacuation alert that power outages and fire retardants may have impacted water quality and food safety.

For information on returning home after a wildfire,