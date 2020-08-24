Osoyoos waiting as American fire crews battle large wildfire just south of border

Chelsea Powrie

Osoyoos is waiting and watching nervously as the Palmer wildfire, estimated at well over 7,200 hectares, creeps northward toward the Canadian border.

Washington State fire information officer Joanie Schmidgall said crews have a handle on things and are not currently anticipating the fire heading into Canada, though that could change quickly.

"Conditions could always change. Given the weather, we're pretty confident we have a handle on it. There is supposed to be a cold front that comes in and it's going to bring some erratic winds this evening so that's something we're going to watch pretty closely," Schmigdall said.

The fire is estimated at over 18,000 acres, or over 7,200 hectares, and is 27 per cent contained as of Monday afternoon and just a few miles from the border.

It has already destroyed 30 structures, and has several hundred crew members fighting.

Heavy smoke has been visible on and off in Osoyoos this week and especially in recent days, but Schmigdall said that was to be expected.

"We were doing a series of back burns, some of which were concentrated on the northern end of the fire. So those burn out operations help secure the fire lines, and we'e feeling pretty good about things," she said.

Still, the north end of the fire is "an area of concern," according to Schmigdall.

The Town of Osoyoos is monitoring the situation through its Emergency Operations Centre and is in regular contact with authorities across the border.