Woman at Penticton motel pointed an airsoft gun at cops that looked very close to a real handgun

Photo: RCMP Airsoft gun that looks a little too close to the real thing, according to RCMP.

RCMP responded to reports of a woman wielding a handgun outside a Skaha Lake Road motel Tuesday, only to find it was a startlingly realistic airsoft gun.

On Aug. 18 at 9:30 a.m., officers arrived to find the woman at the rear of the motel complex, appearing to be in distress and refusing to take direction from police.

She then grabbed what looked like a handgun from her waistband, pointing it briefly at the officers before dropping it.

"Officers were safely able to arrest the woman. An inspection of the firearm showed it was actually an airsoft gun, which looked almost indistinguishable from a real firearm,” explained Cst. James Grandy.

“The 42-year-old Penticton resident faces charges of assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon."

Despite the fact it was not a real gun, Grandy cautions airsoft weapons are still dangerous.

"Many of these kinds of pellet and airsoft guns closely resemble the real thing. Our officers must respond to all firearms calls as if they’re real until proven otherwise. Police urge the public against carrying these kinds of weapons in public.”