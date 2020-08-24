3,669 evacuation alerts in Penticton lifted, orders remain in place in Heritage Hills

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.

Residents of Heritage Hills will have to wait another day, at least, before being allowed to return to their homes as geotechnical engineers work to examine the impacts of the Christie Mountain wildfire on the mountainside neighbourhood.

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board chair Karla Kozakevich said Monday some retaining walls in the community were damaged by fire, burned trees remain at risk of falling and power lines may be damaged.

“We need to confirm all is safe,” Kozakevich said.

“They are having to look at retaining walls, and not even just cement retaining walls, many people would use wood, rebar, rocks to hold back land and a lot of that wood has burned up. So that is the area of concern, that it is stable around many of the homes up there,” she said.

Kozakevich said the evacuation orders would not be lifted Monday, but said she expected them to do so in “a few days.”

When they are lifted, residents will be allowed to access their homes in a staged manner throughout a day.

“Three-hundred-and-nineteen properties were evacuated. 318 of those property owners will be able to return to the homes in the very near future,” Kozakevich said.

“Let’s remind ourselves that one home was completely destroyed in the fire, and those homeowners will not have a home to return to and they have a long road ahead of them.”

RDOS residents in the upper Carmi area remain on evacuation alert.

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

The City of Penticton has lifted the evacuation alerts for 3,669 properties in the southeast portion of the city.

"In consultation with BC Wildfire and our regional partners, it’s been determined the threat caused by the Christie Mountain Wildfire has subsided,” said Penticton’s Emergency Operation Centre director and chief administrative officer, Donny van Dyk.

“On behalf of Council and all our residents, we are incredibly thankful to all our partners who assisted us during this challenging time, including our local and supporting firefighters, RDOS, BC Wildfire, RCMP, Emergency Support Services and Penticton Search and Rescue, along with everyone who stepped up to get prepared and ready in the event an evacuation order had been necessary,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen still has over 100 residents under evacuation alert in the Upper Carmi area and 319 more on order in Heritage Hills.

They will be holding a press conference at noon to provide updates, which Castanet will stream live.

ORIGNAL: 10:20 a.m.

Activity at the Christie Mountain wildfire south of Penticton remains “minimal,” according to a Monday morning update from the BC Wildfire Service.

Almost 200 provincial firefighters are still assigned to the 2,035-hectare blaze working in conjunction with structure protection crews from multiple fire departments.

Upper Carmi residents tell Castanet that sprinkler systems were starting to be removed from the neighbourhood Sunday evening.

“Crews continue to work on access points and contingency lines on the north and east flanks with eight pieces of machinery in the heavy equipment group. An aerial scan was completed on a portion of the southwest flank of the fire last. Ground crews will use the results to extinguish any hot spots that were identified within the fire perimeter,” BCWS said.

“The aviation fleet has been doing an excellent job at holding the fire and buying us time to follow up with crews.”

Ground crews will continue to reinforce control lines at Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.

All evacuation alerts and orders associated with the fire remain in place. A news conference from the City of Penticton, RDOS and BC Wildfire will be live streamed on Castanet at noon.