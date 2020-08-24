3,669 evacuation alerts in Penticton lifted

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

The City of Penticton has lifted the evacuation alerts for 3,669 properties in the southeast portion of the city.

"In consultation with BC Wildfire and our regional partners, it’s been determined the threat caused by the Christie Mountain Wildfire has subsided,” said Penticton’s Emergency Operation Centre director and chief administrative officer, Donny van Dyk.

“On behalf of Council and all our residents, we are incredibly thankful to all our partners who assisted us during this challenging time, including our local and supporting firefighters, RDOS, BC Wildfire, RCMP, Emergency Support Services and Penticton Search and Rescue, along with everyone who stepped up to get prepared and ready in the event an evacuation order had been necessary,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen still has over 100 residents under evacuation alert in the Upper Carmi area and 319 more on order in Heritage Hills.

They will be holding a press conference at noon to provide updates, which Castanet will stream live.

ORIGNAL: 10:20 a.m.

Activity at the Christie Mountain wildfire south of Penticton remains “minimal,” according to a Monday morning update from the BC Wildfire Service.

Almost 200 provincial firefighters are still assigned to the 2,035-hectare blaze working in conjunction with structure protection crews from multiple fire departments.

Upper Carmi residents tell Castanet that sprinkler systems were starting to be removed from the neighbourhood Sunday evening.

“Crews continue to work on access points and contingency lines on the north and east flanks with eight pieces of machinery in the heavy equipment group. An aerial scan was completed on a portion of the southwest flank of the fire last. Ground crews will use the results to extinguish any hot spots that were identified within the fire perimeter,” BCWS said.

“The aviation fleet has been doing an excellent job at holding the fire and buying us time to follow up with crews.”

Ground crews will continue to reinforce control lines at Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.

All evacuation alerts and orders associated with the fire remain in place. A news conference from the City of Penticton, RDOS and BC Wildfire will be live streamed on Castanet at noon.