South Okanagan wine marathon kicks off with virtual adaptations

The weeks-long Half Corked Marathon Virtual Festival got underway with a roadshow outside the Oliver Visitor’s Centre on Sunday.

Registered runners were treated to a safe and socially distanced day of wine tasting and gift giving that included a tote bag full of goodies, a picnic pack from Oliver Eats, a bottle of the Half Corked blend plus an additional bottle from one of the local wineries.

Now into its 12th year of the event, Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country had to launch a different version because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are trying to give as much of the Half Corked experience as possible,” said Jenn Nelson, wine ambassador for Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country who welcomed participants to the roadshow on Sunday.

A pair of friends came out to the roadshow on Sunday and were happy with what the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country presented.

“We love Half Corked and have participated for years,” said one of the women. They both wore their comical marathon shirts that they had made themselves.

Another couple said they have been participating for five years together.

“He joined me four years ago because he saw how much fun I was having,” she said.

Others who arrived for their reserved time slot came from the Coast or Alberta because they were in town on vacation. But roadshows are taking place in cities across the two provinces too.

The roadshow takes place across 12 cities throughout B.C. and Alberta. Running from Aug. 23 to Sept. 8, the roadshow features wine tastings (where health authorities will allow), local snacks, and gifts.

“Our small team has worked exceptionally hard to innovate during this challenging time and bring all the elements of our well-loved event directly to our participants,” said Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country. Around 1,500 participants register each year for the marathon.

“This year, instead of runners coming to our community, we are going to them,” she said.

Anderson Trucking Service is shipping the wine and food boxes (which come on pallets) to each city the roadshow is going to.

“The logistics of getting all this wine and lunch boxes all over the two provinces is a phenomenal amount of work that we couldn’t have done without ATS,” said Lorenzo, who was handing out the wine and Oliver Eats food boxes on Sunday.

The Half Corked Marathon is a sell out every year, with people signing up in November to get in.

While there were a few who weren’t happy with the changes to the event, most participants have been understanding and excited with what the organizers have created, said Nelson.

“We added an extra bottle of wine this year to make up for not being able to wine taste along the marathon route,” said Nelson.

There isn’t a physical marathon this year, but each participant will be sent a video of the virtual race route that winds through vineyards of Osoyoos and Oliver, said Busmann.

Also, as part of their race pack, 39 videos will be released to participants for them to watch at their leisure starting Sept. 12. The videos include behind the scenes at wineries, fireside chats with winemakers and vertical tastings with winery owners and chefs.

“We will release two or three videos a day. There’s some really exciting videos that highlight how special our wine region is.”

The Half Corked Marathon usually has participants running between the vines while sampling the region’s wines at 18 stations along the route.