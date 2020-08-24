159194
RDOS finds spot for long-planned compost site

Compost site purchased

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has purchased a property on Greyback Mountain Road for a planned compost facility

The location at 1313 was determined as the best option out of many surveyed in the area of the existing Campbell Mountain landfill for an organics treatment and processing plant. 

"Purchasing this parcel of land will allow the RDOS to move forward on the landfill expansion," said RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich. "This will reduce leachate and odour at the site, as well as the amount of waste entering the landfill." 

The property is 80 acres in size, and public engagement will be undertaken before the application to the ALR and before a zoning amendment. 

A purchase price has not been named, and the decision took place in a closed meeting. 

