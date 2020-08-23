161795
161816
Penticton  

South Okanagan & East Kootenays air quality warning

Air quality warning

- | Story: 308709

Residents of the South Okanagan and East Kootenay regions are being warned by the BC government that air quality may not be good for the next 24-48 hours due to forest fires. 

In the South Okanagan, Christie Mountain and multiple wildfires south of the border in Washington State continue to put up smoke. 

The East Kootenays are experiencing smoke from the Doctor Creek wildfire near Canal Flats. 

And as of Sunday afternoon, Interior Health has its eye on the Talbot Creek wildfire near Castlegar in the Slocan Valley.

"As the wildfire develops, Interior Health is ensuring any potentially impacted home health clients are prepared in the event of evacuation. We are also proactively reaching out to the private Passmore Lodge senior’s residence to ensure they have safe evacuation plans in place if necessary," reads an information release from Interior Health. 

"We have activated an IH-wide emergency operations centre which is monitoring all wildfire threats to health facilities and services and we are working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC WildFire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and residents."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

160125
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4112693
1152 Sunset Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$590,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Tia
Tia Penticton SPCA >




The Ellen DeGeneres Show staff to get new perks amid ‘workplace toxicity’ scandal

Showbiz
The Ellen DeGeneres Show bosses have reportedly introduced new perks for staffers following accusations of workplace toxicity. The...
Masters in gardening
Galleries
Major green thumbs.
Adorable litter of pugs follows baby around house
Must Watch
Pugs and a baby together are the cutest.
Love is in the air
Must Watch
Just a boy and his pet bird.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday Dose coming in hot.  


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160969
161715