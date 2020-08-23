South Okanagan & East Kootenays air quality warning

Photo: BCWS

Residents of the South Okanagan and East Kootenay regions are being warned by the BC government that air quality may not be good for the next 24-48 hours due to forest fires.

In the South Okanagan, Christie Mountain and multiple wildfires south of the border in Washington State continue to put up smoke.

The East Kootenays are experiencing smoke from the Doctor Creek wildfire near Canal Flats.

And as of Sunday afternoon, Interior Health has its eye on the Talbot Creek wildfire near Castlegar in the Slocan Valley.

"As the wildfire develops, Interior Health is ensuring any potentially impacted home health clients are prepared in the event of evacuation. We are also proactively reaching out to the private Passmore Lodge senior’s residence to ensure they have safe evacuation plans in place if necessary," reads an information release from Interior Health.

"We have activated an IH-wide emergency operations centre which is monitoring all wildfire threats to health facilities and services and we are working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC WildFire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and residents."