Highly visible fire in Slocan Valley designated as a 'wildfire of note'

Talbot Creek wildfire of note

A new wildfire burning near Castlegar has been labelled a "wildfire of note" by BC Wildfire Service, joining Christie Mountain and Doctor Creek in that designation. 

As of 1:45 p.m. Sunday, the Talbot Creek fire, burning 3.5 kilometres northwest of Highway 6 and 30 kilometres north of Castlegar was estimated at 200 hectares and had 77 firefighters plus eight heavy equipment responding. 

"Ground crews are responding along with heavy equipment to establish control lines. Nine aviation resources are in the area and are being utilized as required. Helicopters are focusing on the south and east flanks of the fire. Additional fire guard starting on the slope above Vallican," reads information from BCWS. 

The fire, which was caused by lightning, is highly visible from the Slocan Valley and surrounding communities and is listed as an interface fire. 

