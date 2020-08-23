Penticton adventure company tops Trip Advisor's list of top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide

Photo: Hoodoo Adventure Company

Penticton outdoor activity company Hoodoo Adventures has become the second local business this year to win a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice award, meaning they are in the top 10 per cent in the world as compared to other similar attractions based on customer reviews.

"It has been such a hard year and receiving this award has been a great boost to not only keep our team going but to ensure we come back stronger." says Lyndie Hill, co-owner of Hoodoo Adventures.

"Our enthusiastic and passionate team have poured their hearts into this company through these difficult times and this is the perfect way to show them that we are doing is working. We can't be more thankful."

Hoodoo joins the Hooded Merganser in winning such an award. Tripadvisor looks at ratings, reviews and saves from travellers to dole out the honours.

"Winners of the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor.

“Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travellers as the world begins to venture out again.”