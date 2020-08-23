161795
160733
Penticton  

Penticton adventure company tops Trip Advisor's list of top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide

Hoodoo top 10% in world

- | Story: 308697

Penticton outdoor activity company Hoodoo Adventures has become the second local business this year to win a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice award, meaning they are in the top 10 per cent in the world as compared to other similar attractions based on customer reviews. 

"It has been such a hard year and receiving this award has been a great boost to not only keep our team going but to ensure we come back stronger." says Lyndie Hill, co-owner of Hoodoo Adventures. 

"Our enthusiastic and passionate team have poured their hearts into this company through these difficult times and this is the perfect way to show them that we are doing is working.  We can't be more thankful." 

Hoodoo joins the Hooded Merganser in winning such an award. Tripadvisor looks at ratings, reviews and saves from travellers to dole out the honours. 

"Winners of the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor.

“Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travellers as the world begins to venture out again.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

161269
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4246762
2159 Serrento Lane
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$600,000
more details
161228




Send us your News Tips!


160189


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Tia
Tia Penticton SPCA >


158284


The Ellen DeGeneres Show staff to get new perks amid ‘workplace toxicity’ scandal

Showbiz
The Ellen DeGeneres Show bosses have reportedly introduced new perks for staffers following accusations of workplace toxicity. The...
Masters in gardening
Galleries
Major green thumbs.
Adorable litter of pugs follows baby around house
Must Watch
Pugs and a baby together are the cutest.
Love is in the air
Must Watch
Just a boy and his pet bird.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday Dose coming in hot.  


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160969
161715