City of Penticton to hold media briefing at noon regarding nearly 3,700 homes on evacuation alert

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

The City of Penticton has announced a surprise press briefing at noon Sunday.

In a notice sent to media, they indicate the event will provide an update on the 3,669 homes under evacuation alert within city boundaries right now.

There have been no updates so far Sunday from BC Wildfire as to the size and status of the fire, and there is no joint press conference between BCWS, the city and the regional district scheduled.

Castanet will have the City of Penticton briefing live here at noon.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

Some promising news from the area of the Christie Mountain wildfire as Painted Rock Estate Winery, which had a scare earlier in the week, reopens Sunday by appointment only.

Owner John Skinner told Glacier Media Thursday the blaze was just about a kilometre from their vineyard.

Efforts of fire crews throughout the week led to the winery having no imminent threat from the flames by Friday, but as their location on Smythe Drive was a key access point for emergency crews, they remained closed.

The winery explained on Twitter that as of Sunday, emergency crew traffic has become manageable enough that some guests can be welcomed.

They will not be welcoming walk-ins, only pre-booked appointments.

"This request was made by the emergency response teams in order to keep traffic to a minimum and prioritize emergency vehicles," reads a statement.

The Christie Mountain wildfire is burning at 2,035 hectares as of last update and all evacuation alerts and orders are still in place.

Castanet is awaiting an update from BC Wildfire Service and will have updates throughout the day as more information becomes available.