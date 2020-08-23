Christie Mountain wildfire steady overnight, local authorities now working on plans to clear evacuation orders, alerts, but not today

Laura Brookes

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

Residents of 3,669 properties in the City of Penticton are still on evacuation alert as fire crews with the structural protection branch work to get them ready for the alert to be lifted, the goal right now being keeping areas with structures cool and wet.

Penticton fire chief Larry Watkinson said crews are still very active in the fire grounds and using heavy bucketing throughout the community from large aircraft, adding that the threat to homes and businesses right now is "pretty limited."

"We did a lot of work in advance, we raised the humidity around these homes and we haven’t seen any other ignitions other than small brushes that we've been able to clean up. In fact, there have been fires burned right up to the lines we’ve established that have not ignited the structures."

That said, Watkinson said the fire is still considered out of control, and spreading in all directions. As for when evacuation alert and orders might be lifted, more information will come in the next few days.

"Until I'm satisfied that we've met the objectives and established lines that really do control those measures from those ember transplants and we've hardened the homes and fire-smarted them to the point of where we can allow residents back in is when we will decide," Watkinson said. "Unlikely tonight."

He explained that activity on the southeast end of the fire, heading into the wilderness, is "testing new terrain."

"We know that when it gets into heavy timbers we’re going to see more heavy fire behaviour," he said, with yet more added struggles for on-the-ground crews.

"It’s rocky, there’s rattlesnakes, it’s really, really difficult terrain to work with."

While Watkinson urged those under evacuation alert to stay vigilant and not breathe a sigh of relief just yet, Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said what he has been hearing from constituents has been positive.

"The stress level has gone down about tenfold,” Vassilaki sad. “You don’t know how pleased all the folks are that the BC Wildfire people are doing such a good job."

With roughly 3,700 properties still on evacuation alert and hotel rooms in short supply during a popular time of year for tourists, Vassilaki said he won't be asking tourists to stay clear in case the hotels are needed by more evacuees.

"I wouldn’t want to be a heavy handed mayor in this situation. Tourists have a right to be here as they always have … we’ve had other times when the situation was bad, we’ve never asked [tourists] to leave," Vassilaki said.

"There is no other place for them to go where they can really come and have a holiday, get out of their homes where they've been locked up for the last two or three months. They're just as much influenced by what's happening here as we are, they need their freedom, to go out there and enjoy their lives."

Another update will be provided by the City of Penticton, BC Wildfire and the Regional District of Okanagan Simillkameen at noon Monday.

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen emergency operations team is working hard to get people back into their homes in the evacuation order zone as soon as it safe, according to board chair Karla Kozakevich.

"I know people really want to get back in there and some people are really upset, understandably," Kozakevich said.

But the RDOS has to wait for thorough assessments from BC Wildfire, and ensure the influx of traffic would not impact ongoing firefighting work.

Plans are in the works for a solid update on Monday, and while Kozakevich hopes to be able to lift the evacuation order to an alert, that decision would be made only with the most careful consideration that the fire danger has passed for good.

"The worst thing would be to have everyone go back in and have to come back out again."

Currently, 319 RDOS properties are on evacuation order and more than 100 Upper Carmi residents on alert. The City of Penticton has 3,669 properties on alert, and an update on those alerts will be livestreamed on Castanet at noon today.

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

The Christie Mountain wildfire saw minimal activity overnight, with BC Wildfire estimating it still at 2,035 hectares.

"The atmosphere was stable on site of the fire yesterday. Fire behaviour was minimal for most of the day yesterday, but started to increase on the southeast flank," reads an information update from BC Wildfire Service Sunday morning.

"The fire is burning in difficult rocky and sloped terrain with limited access points for ground crews and heavy equipment."

The cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigation continues.

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

The City of Penticton has announced a surprise press briefing at noon Sunday.

In a notice sent to media, they indicate the event will provide an update on the 3,669 homes under evacuation alert within city boundaries right now.

There have been no updates so far Sunday from BC Wildfire as to the size and status of the fire, and there is no joint press conference between BCWS, the city and the regional district scheduled.

Castanet will have the City of Penticton briefing live here at noon.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

Some promising news from the area of the Christie Mountain wildfire as Painted Rock Estate Winery, which had a scare earlier in the week, reopens Sunday by appointment only.

Owner John Skinner told Glacier Media Thursday the blaze was just about a kilometre from their vineyard.

Efforts of fire crews throughout the week led to the winery having no imminent threat from the flames by Friday, but as their location on Smythe Drive was a key access point for emergency crews, they remained closed.

The winery explained on Twitter that as of Sunday, emergency crew traffic has become manageable enough that some guests can be welcomed.

They will not be welcoming walk-ins, only pre-booked appointments.

"This request was made by the emergency response teams in order to keep traffic to a minimum and prioritize emergency vehicles," reads a statement.

The Christie Mountain wildfire is burning at 2,035 hectares as of last update and all evacuation alerts and orders are still in place.

Castanet is awaiting an update from BC Wildfire Service and will have updates throughout the day as more information becomes available.