Penticton  

U-Haul offers relief to Penticton wildfire victims with free self-storage

Free storage for fire victims

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents affected by the recent wildfires in the Penticton area.

As residents have been asked to evacuate due to high winds increasing the threat to homes, evacuees are invited to bring any items to U-Haul's safe space nearby.

“The shifting winds are creating a hazardous situation for residents,” U-Haul Company of British Columbia president, Horace Martin said in a press release. “We have a self-storage facility just 45 minutes away. Evacuees are welcome to visit us and store their belongings at a secure location.”

Victims of the fire are offered access to a free storage unit in various sizes depending on availability.  No contract or purchase necessary.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should call U-Haul Moving and Storage of West Kelowna at 778-741-0141.

