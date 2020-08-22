'Minimal fire activity' at Christie Mtn. fire over last 24 hours

Photo: Nicholas Johansen A helicopter working the Christie Mountain wildfire on Saturday morning.

The sky is blue this morning in Penticton as crews regroup after a night fighting the Christie Mountain wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service says, despite Friday’s high winds, the blaze has seen minimal fire activity over the last 24 hours and has grown just 35 hectares.

The fire is still estimated in size as 2,000 hectares, but that figure will be updated today.

“The size that has been reported has always been an estimate since it has been difficult to track this fire from the ground due to terrain,” BCWS said. “We are working to get a more accurate track this morning and an official size will be updated at that point.”

It is expected BCWS will speak with media alongside the City of Penticton and RDOS at a noon press conference that will be live streamed on Castanet.

Two-hundred provincial firefighters will work the blaze Saturday in conjunction with structure protection personnel and fire departments from across B.C.

“They will continue to build upon their progress on the southwest flank of the fire, strengthening control lines for values protection with support from 16 helicopters and six water tenders,” BCWS said.

Trigger points will continue to be monitored throughout the day.

Winds have been calm Saturday morning, blowing from the north at between 5-13 km/h. Environment Canada is expecting winds from the north for the rest of the at 10-15 km/h with a high of 28 C.

While the skies are blue, Environment Canada reissued a smoky skies bulletin for the South Okanagan, advising residents the area will continue to see smoke for the next 24-48 hours.