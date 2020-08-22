159194
161715
Penticton  

'Minimal fire activity' at Christie Mtn. fire over last 24 hours

'Minimal fire activity'

Castanet Staff - | Story: 308650

The sky is blue this morning in Penticton as crews regroup after a night fighting the Christie Mountain wildfire. 

The BC Wildfire Service says, despite Friday’s high winds, the blaze has seen minimal fire activity over the last 24 hours and has grown just 35 hectares.

The fire is still estimated in size as 2,000 hectares, but that figure will be updated today.

“The size that has been reported has always been an estimate since it has been difficult to track this fire from the ground due to terrain,” BCWS said. “We are working to get a more accurate track this morning and an official size will be updated at that point.”

It is expected BCWS will speak with media alongside the City of Penticton and RDOS at a noon press conference that will be live streamed on Castanet.

Two-hundred provincial firefighters will work the blaze Saturday in conjunction with structure protection personnel and fire departments from across B.C.

“They will continue to build upon their progress on the southwest flank of the fire, strengthening control lines for values protection with support from 16 helicopters and six water tenders,” BCWS said.

Trigger points will continue to be monitored throughout the day.

Winds have been calm Saturday morning, blowing from the north at between 5-13 km/h. Environment Canada is expecting winds from the north for the rest of the at 10-15 km/h with a high of 28 C.

While the skies are blue, Environment Canada reissued a smoky skies bulletin for the South Okanagan, advising residents the area will continue to see smoke for the next 24-48 hours.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

160817
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
3732055
492 Sugars Avenue
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$634,900
more details
160552




Send us your News Tips!


156106


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Tia
Tia Penticton SPCA >


157489


Britney Spears conservatorship officially extended

Showbiz
Britney Spears' conservatorship has been extended until at least February, 2021. The pop star's attorney fought to remove...
Toddler drinks water off of glass table
Must Watch
Kids are so weird.
Bulldog comes running to watch her favorite commercial
Must Watch
Its been over 3 years since Khaleesi first saw Budweiser’s...
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend awesome randomness. Happy Saturday!
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154694
160422