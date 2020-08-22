Many structure protection crews from across BC have left Penticton as threat of Christie Mountain wildfire subsides

UPDATE 1 p.m.

Despite harrowing wind Friday, work by ground and air crews, as well as reduced fuels from the 1994 Garnet wildfire, prevented significant growth of the Christie Mountain wildfire towards Penticton.

But with shifting winds now pushing the fire south, officials are maintaining the evacuation order of Heritage Hills until crews can get control of that flank of the fire, as it creeps towards unburned fuel.

“We haven’t lifted the [evacuation] order because we haven’t felt 100 per cent comfortable yet, and when we do, we will. We don’t want to be premature on this,” Dan Taudin-Chabot, operations section chief of the BC Wildfire Service, told a news conference Saturday.

“The combination of our aviation fleet and our ground crews has really slowed down the fire growth,” he said. “The other thing that has been in our favour, the fire was actually running into the old Garnet fire from '94, so that has taken a bit of the steam out, or the fuels out.

“Now we are getting winds pushing on the fire in a direction that we haven't seen yet. So for us, it’s really important that we gain and establish control, with the winds pushing the other direction before we make any decisions.”

Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said 61 pieces of staffed equipment and 143 firefighters from across the province worked to defend the city Friday, deploying wetlines and conducting patrols in at-risk neighbourhoods.

“Those 61 pieces of fire apparatus certainty did impact our community and the residents were very appreciative of that, as I know from the comments that I’ve received," he said.

Fifty-five of those pieces of equipment and roughly 110 firefighters were sent back to their communities this morning.

“What we’ve gathered, and the intelligence that we’ve received from the BC Wildfire Service… we feel very confident that the fire is no longer threatening structures, adjacent to the fire, in the City of Penticton,” Watkinson said, adding his crews are still working to protect structures within the RDOS.

Watkinson gave a massive thank you to the other fire departments that sent crews and equipment to protect the city. He credited the provincial coordination of crews as a key difference between the Christie Mountain fire and the Garnet fire of 1994 that destroyed 18 homes.

Penticton city manager Donny Van Dyk said he expects the evacuation alert in city limits to remain in place for a few more days.

Mayor John Vassilaki urged residents in the evacuation alert area to keep their bags packed for the time being.

ORIGINAL 9 a.m.

The sky is blue this morning in Penticton as crews regroup after a night fighting the Christie Mountain wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service says, despite Friday’s high winds, the blaze has seen minimal fire activity over the last 24 hours and has grown just 35 hectares.

The fire is still estimated in size as 2,000 hectares, but that figure will be updated today.

“The size that has been reported has always been an estimate since it has been difficult to track this fire from the ground due to terrain,” BCWS said. “We are working to get a more accurate track this morning and an official size will be updated at that point.”

It is expected BCWS will speak with media alongside the City of Penticton and RDOS at a noon press conference that will be live streamed on Castanet.

Two-hundred provincial firefighters will work the blaze Saturday in conjunction with structure protection personnel and fire departments from across B.C.

“They will continue to build upon their progress on the southwest flank of the fire, strengthening control lines for values protection with support from 16 helicopters and six water tenders,” BCWS said.

Trigger points will continue to be monitored throughout the day.

Winds have been calm Saturday morning, blowing from the north at between 5-13 km/h. Environment Canada is expecting winds from the north for the rest of the day at 10-15 km/h with a high of 28 C.

While the skies are blue, Environment Canada reissued a smoky skies bulletin for the South Okanagan, advising residents the area will continue to see smoke for the next 24-48 hours.