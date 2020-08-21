An area restriction order placed around Christie Mtn. wildfire

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service has taken steps to restrict public access to areas around the Christie Mountain wildfire.

An area restriction order was implemented "in order to protect public safety and avoid interference with fire control."

The restriction took affect at noon Friday, and will be in place until Oct. 15, or it's rescinded.

The order applies to Crown lands with the geographical boundaries outlined in the above map.

Under this order and Section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

Travelling to or from his or her principle residence that is not under an evacuation order

Travelling to or from private or leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property that is not under an evacuation order

Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity

Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities

Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock or vineyard management on private or leased property.

Similar area restrictions have also been implemented around the Carmi Creek area and the Doctor Creek wildfire.