Penticton  

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland needs donations for their bottle drive to help feed the piggies.

Casey Richardson

Opie the pig needs your help.

Critteraid is asking for donations to their bottle drive to help feed their farm animals, including their resident pigs. The organization relies on public donations and support to keep going. 

“The bottle drive is ongoing, large donations can be picked up by them or people can arrange a time to bring bottles up to the farm and maybe see some piggies,” Critteraid animal director Jess Byer said. 

Since COVID-19 protocols are in place, many of the organization's usual fundraisers are not up and running, but their bottle drive is always open.

“We’re so thankful from the public for their support and we would like to just encourage more help with returning your empties back to the animals here at Critteraid.”

Email at [email protected] or check out their website to find out more information

 

