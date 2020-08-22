Penticton shops and restaurants are offering deals and discounts for evacuees of the Christie Mountain Wildfire

Casey Richardson

The community is rallying together to help the evacuees from Heritage Hills feel supported. Shops are offering discounts for those affected by the fire and those fighting against it.

Christina Conquergood, the owner of Peaches Lingerie thought people might have not had time to grab their PJs and underwear, offering 50 per cent off from her store.

“Just to help them out, because you need that,” Conquergood said. “I’m pleased to say we’ve already had a few ladies come in and they were super grateful.”

Restaurants are also stepping in with food discounts. The Pasta Factory is including a 40 per cent discount for dine in or take out.

“We’ve called it a compassion discount,” said Debra Williams, part owner of Pasta Factory. “They’re going through a lot right a lot right now and I couldn't think of any other way to help them out.”

Kojo Sushi is making sure the fire fighters are well fed, giving 50 per cent after a hundred dollar order, and ensuring individuals under evacuation receive a 30 per cent discount to their bill.

“I saw some other restaurants doing a discount for firefighters… and I thought, I can give back,” Tatsuo Kan, owner of Kojo Sushi said.

Rose & Co. Salon also stepped in to help out the community, giving away free shampoo and blowout style for all fire evacuees. The owner, Julianna Rose, felt support from the community during COVID and wanted to show her appreciation for that.

“Just trying to think of something we can do to help, and it may be a small thing but a simple shampoo and blowout can help somebody and make them feel better.”

These businesses are just an example of a few Pentictonites stepping in to help, among many other local shops and residents showing their support.