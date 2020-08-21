Thirty structures destroyed by U.S wildfire near border

Photo: Maureen Yakimchuk View of the Palmer wildfire from Osoyoos Tuesday night.

At least 30 structures have been destroyed by a large American wildfire burning just over six kilometres from the Canadian border.

The 4,500-hectare Palmer wildfire was sparked on Tuesday, about 15 kilometres south of the border, near Oroville, Wash. It grew rapidly, and smoke from the blaze has been visible from Osoyoos all week.

Washington State Department of Natural Resoures announced Thursday night that 30 structures had been destroyed by the fire, as it makes its way closer to to the border.

The Town of Osoyoos is in contact with American officials to ensure they're kept up to date on the fire's progress.

Crews spent Friday mopping up hot spots, while working to protect structures in the area.

The winds that hit B.C.'s Christie Mountain wildfire Friday afternoon were also expected to hit the Palmer wildfire.

There are 398 firefighters working on the American fire, but there is no containment on it at this time.